Return to the Creepy Albanian Castle in 'Castle Freak' Horror Trailer

"Whatever's hiding in the walls – I think it lives here." RLJE Films has revealed the official trailer for an indie horror remake called Castle Freak, a brand new update of the original 1995 cult classic horror also titled Castle Freak directed by Stuart Gordon. The film is a "reimagining" of the original, starring Barbara Crampton (who is producing this new one). An Albanian castle with bloodthirsty creatures is inherited by a young woman. She must unravel her family's mysterious history before she too falls prey to the Castle Freak. This new Castle Freak stars Clair Catherine, Jake Horowitz, Chris Galust, Kika Magalhaes, Emily Sweet, Elisha Pratt, and Omar Shariff Brunson Jr. This looks uber creepy and extra gory, it also looks incredibly cliche and derivative, offering nothing but the same old horror tropes. Stay away from this castle.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Tate Steinsiek's Castle Freak, direct from YouTube:

After she's permanently blinded in a tragic car accident, Rebecca's receives some bizarre news: her long-lost-mother has recently passed away, leaving her their family's ancestral castle. Traveling to the estate with a group of friends, Rebecca hopes it will be an opportunity for her to reconnect with a past she never knew—and a mother who seemingly left her behind. When mysterious happenings begin to occur and her friends begin to die, Rebecca must unravel her family's mysterious history before she too falls prey to the Castle Freak. Castle Freak is directed by American filmmaker Tate Steinsiek, award-winning SFX artist making his second feature following Addiction: A 60's Love Story and a few other short films previously. The screenplay is by Kathy Charles, based on the original by Stuart Gordon. Produced by Barbara Crampton, Matt Manjourides, Justin A. Martell, Amanda Presmyk, and Dallas Sonnier. RLJE will release Steinsiek's Castle Freak streaming first on Shudder on December 3rd, then to VOD starting December 4th this fall.