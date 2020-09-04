Richard Armitage in Official UK Trailer for Julie Delpy's Film 'My Zoe'

"Listen to your heart, Isabelle." Signature Ent. has released an official UK trailer for the indie drama My Zoe, the latest film written and directed by actress Julie Delpy (she most recently directed 2 Days in New York and Lolo). This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and then played at the Zurich Film Festival and it was also programmed at this year's Tribeca Film Festival. "Prepare for one of the most emotionally-engaging film of the year." A divorced mother looks to protect her daughter after an unexpected tragedy. My Zoe is a heartbreaking family drama with a dystopian science fiction twist (oooooh) starring Julie Delpy, Richard Armitage, Gemma Arterton, Daniel Brühl, and also Lindsay Duncan. The strangest part about this is that Arterton doesn't appear until the very end. Huh. I'm intrigued, looks good.

Here's the first official UK trailer (+ poster) for Julie Delpy's My Zoe, direct from YouTube:

Isabelle (Julie Delpy) is a divorcee recovering from a toxic marriage but still forced into contact with her ex (Richard Armitage) because they are co-parenting their daughter Zoe. But when tragedy strikes this fractured family, Isabelle - a top-level scientist - takes matters into her own hands an unexpected and shocking way. My Zoe is both written and directed by acclaimed French actress / filmmaker Julie Deply, director of the films Looking for Jimmy, 2 Days in Paris, The Countess, Skylab, 2 Days in New York, and Lolo previously. Produced by Dominique Boutonnat, Hubert Caillard, Malte Grunert, Andrew Levitas and Gabrielle Tana. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Signature Entertainment will release Delpy's My Zoe direct-to-VOD in the UK starting on October 5th this fall. No US release is set yet.