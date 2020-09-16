Richard Jenkins & Shane Paul McGhie in Trailer for 'The Last Shift'

"Do you honestly think that this whole free-loading universe is out to get you? You're stuck in here, same as me." Sony Pictures has released an official trailer for an indie dramedy titled The Last Shift, which originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The film is directed by Emmy-winning doc filmmaker Andrew Cohn, making his first narrative feature, and is an American story about two men struggling in the same town, while worlds apart. Richard Jenkins co-stars as a fast food worker who plans to call it quits after 38 years on the graveyard shift at Oscar's Chicken and Fish. His last weekend takes a turn while training his replacement, Jevon, played by Shane Paul McGhie (also seen in American Skin, Foster Boy, and on "Deputy"). The cast includes Ed O'Neill, Allison Tolman, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Birgundi Baker. This looks like a humble, honest story of two people just trying to live and enjoy life.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Andrew Cohn's The Last Shift, direct from YouTube:

Stanley (Richard Jenkins), an aging fast-food worker, plans to call it quits after 38 years on the graveyard shift at Oscar’s Chicken and Fish. His last weekend takes a turn while training his replacement, Jevon (Shane Paul McGhie), a talented but stalled young writer whose provocative politics keep landing him in trouble. These two who share little in common are brought together through circumstance. Stanley, a high school dropout who has watched life pass by his drive-through window, proudly details the nuances of the job. While Jevon, a columnist who’s too smart to be flipping patties, contends their labor is being exploited. A flicker of comradery sparks during the long overnight hours in a quiet kitchen. The Last Shift is written and directed by Emmy-winning American filmmaker Andrew Cohn, making his first narrative feature after a few shorts, and doc films including Medora and Night School, as well as lots of TV work previously. This originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Sony Pics will release Cohn's The Last Shift in select US theaters on September 25th this month. Who's interested in watching?