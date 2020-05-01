MOVIE TRAILERS

Richard Speight Jr. in Ride-Share vs Demons Thriller 'Driven' Trailer

by
May 1, 2020
Source: YouTube

Driven Trailer

"I need you to drive!" Uncork'd Ent. has released an official trailer for an indie horror called Driven, arriving on VOD this summer. This premiered at the Dances With Films Festival last year, and also played at Frightfest and the Nashville Film Festival. Casey Dillard, who also wrote the script, stars as a ride-share driver. After picking up a mysterious passenger her evening goes from working a job to performing a quest as they must race against the clock to stop demons from invading the world. Also stars Richard Speight Jr. (from "Supernatural") as her fare, plus Jessica Harthcock, Nicholas Roylance, Andy Field, Bill Luckett, and Leah Hudspeth. Not really sure there is much to see here, but might be some weekend fun.

Here's the first official trailer (+ new poster) for Glenn Payne's Driven, direct from YouTube:

Driven Poster

Emerson Graham's (Casey Dillard) nights as a cab driver are filled with annoyances and inconveniences, but until tonight, never attacks and disappearances. After picking up a mysterious passenger her evening goes from working a job to performing a quest as they must race against the clock to stop demons from invading the world. The meter is running. Driven is directed by American actor / filmmaker Glenn Payne, of the films Avarice, A Zombie Movie, High Tide, and Earthrise previously. The screenplay is written by Casey Dillard. This originally premiered at the Dances With Films Festival last year, and it also played at Frightfest. Uncork'd will debut Payne's Driven direct-to-VOD starting June 16th this summer. Look good?

FirstShowing.net