Riz Ahmed is a Drummer Going Deaf in 'Sound of Metal' Official Trailer

by
September 24, 2020
"You first responsibility is to preserve the hearing you have." Amazon Prime has finally debuted an official trailer for Sound of Metal, an acclaimed indie drama about a rock band drummer who begins to lose his hearing. The film first premiered at the Toronto and Zurich Film Festivals last year to rave reviews, and is open in select theaters later this fall. Riz Ahmed stars as Ruben, a heavy-metal drummer whose life is thrown into freefall when he begins to lose his hearing. The full cast includes Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci, Lauren Ridloff, Mathieu Amalric, Chris Perfetti, and William Xifaras. So far this looks as good as I've heard. Have been forward to watching it ever since the TIFF buzz dropped last year. One great review states: "Riz Ahmed turns in a spectacular performance that overcame my fears of disability appropriation."

Ruben (Riz Ahmed) is a drummer and one half of the duo Blackgammon along with his singer girlfriend Lou (Olivia Cooke). A former drug addict, he is now sober for four years. Suddenly, he begins to lose his hearing. His sponsor makes him go meet Joe (Paul Raci), who leads a deaf community. With the help from them, Ruben struggles to accept his situation. Sound of Metal is directed by American filmmaker Darius Marder, making his first narrative feature after directing the documentary Loot previously, as well as some editing and production work. The screenplay is written by Abraham Marder and Darius Marder; from a story by Derek Cianfrance. Produced by Sacha Ben Harroche and Bert Hamelinck. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Amazon will soon debut Marder's Sound of Metal in select US theaters starting on November 20th, then streaming on Prime Video starting December 4th this fall. Intrigued?

