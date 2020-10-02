Riz Ahmed is a Rapper in First UK Trailer for Excellent 'Mogul Mowgli'

"I find my own place in this business of Britishness, so stop trying to find a box for us." BBC has revealed an official trailer for the indie gem Mogul Mowgli, which first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival this year. It's playing at the London Film Festival this month, but there's no US release date yet. Riz Ahmed stars as Zed, a talented British-Pakistani rapper is on the cusp of his first world tour, who is struck down by an illness that threatens to derail his big break. Riz says that "Mogul Mowgli is the most personal work I’ve ever made. Can’t wait to share it." One of my favorite films from Berlinale, I've been raving about it all year. "The debut fiction feature from the award-winning documentary filmmaker Bassam Tariq and co-written, produced by and starring the Emmy award-winning Ahmed, Mogul Mowgli is a bold, vital and electrifying exploration of heritage and identity." The film also stars Aiysha Hart, Kiran Sonia Sawar, Nabhaan Rizwan, Alyy Khan, & Anjana Vasan. One of the best indie discoveries of the year - don't miss this film.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Bassam Tariq's Mogul Mowgli, direct from YouTube:

From my Berlinale review commenting on original songs: "the rap performances Zed gives are exhilarating (and not just at concerts). The lyrics are legitimately brilliant combined with jaw-dropping perfect delivery."

British-Pakistani rapper Zed (Riz Ahmed) is a rising star on the cusp of his first world tour. But, struck down by an autoimmune disease that threatens to derail his big break, he's forced to confront his past, his family, his ethnicity, and the uncertainty of his legacy. Mogul Mowgli is directed by British-Pakistani filmmaker Bassam Tariq, making his first narrative feature after directing the docs These Birds Walk and 11/8/16 previously, as well as shorts and music videos. The screenplay is written by Riz Ahmed and Bassam Tariq. Produced by Thomas Benski, Bennett McGhee, Michael Peay, and Riz Ahmed. This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year (read our review), and is playing at the London Film Festival. BFI & BBC will debut Tariq's Mogul Mowgli in select UK cinemas starting on October 30th. No US release is set.