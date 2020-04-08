Rob Brydon & Steve Coogan Are Back on 'The Trip To Greece' Trailer

"Let me swim to the sirens!" They're back!! For one last travel adventure. IFC Films has unveiled an official trailer for The Trip to Greece, the fourth film in Michael Winterbottom's comedic The Trip series, which launched in 2010 with just The Trip (around the UK). Then followed up with The Trip to Italy in 2014, The Trip to Spain in 2017, and now The Trip to Greece in 2020. Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan return as old friends traveling together, in what is being marketed as their final journey. Though who knows, maybe we'll see another one a few years down the road? There's many more places to go… The Trip to Greece also stars Kareem Alkabbani, Marta Barrio, Rebecca Johnson, and Claire Keelan. These seem to be getting better and better, and they look like so much fun. Plus all the food! And the sights! To die for, right? A much more absurd and comedic "friends" version of the Before films, perhaps. Either way, looks like a good time.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Winterbottom's The Trip to Greece, from YouTube:

When Odysseus left Troy it took him ten years to get back to his home in Ithaca. Steve and Rob have only six days on their own personal odyssey in The Trip to Greece. On the way they argue about tragedy and comedy, astronomy and biology, myth, history, democracy and the meaning of life! Featuring locations such as: Temple of Apollo at Delphi, the Ancient Agora of Athens, the Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus, the unique island of Hydra, the Caves of Diros, Nestor's Palace, Niokastro Fortress in Pylos, Ancient Stagira, as well as a lot of shooting in restaurants and hotels in Athens, Hydra, Lesvos, Chalkidiki, Pelion, Kavala, and at the Peloponnese. The Trip to Greece is directed by English filmmaker Michael Winterbottom, of the entrie The Trip series, as well as Butterfly Kiss, Jude, Welcome to Sarajevo, Wonderland, 24 Hour Party People, Code 46, The Road to Guantanamo, A Mighty Heart, The Killer Inside Me, The Look of Love, On The Road, The Wedding Guest, and Greed previously. This was supposed to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this year. IFC Films will release The Trip to Greece in select theaters + on VOD starting May 22nd.