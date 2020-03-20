Rob Corddry & Alicia Silverstone in Trailer for RomCom 'Bad Therapy'

"Do you want to know the secret to a divorce…?" "Yes, yes I do." Gravitas Ventures has released an official trailer for an indie romantic comedy titled Bad Therapy, arriving straight-to-VOD coming up in April. Set in Los Angeles, the film is about a struggling married couple who decide to see a marriage counselor named Judy Small. But it turns out this seemingly competent therapist is more than meets the eye, when her own conflicting impulses are brought to light through this couple's problems. Sounds like yet another perfectly cliche Los Angeles film. Alicia Silverstone & Rob Corddry star as the couple, with Michaela Watkins as the therapist, and a cast including Anna Pniowsky, Aisha Tyler, Sarah Shahi, Haley Joel Osment, Dichen Lachman, Sunkrish Bala, and Ginger Gonzaga. Not sure if anyone needs this kind of therapy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for William Teitler's Bad Therapy, direct from Gravitas' YouTube:

Married couple Bob and Susan Howard (Rob Corddry and Alicia Silverstone) decide to see a marriage counselor named Judy Small (Michaela Watkins), who recently relocated close to their home in L.A. When Bob and Susan first meet Judy, she appears competent, intelligent, and trustworthy, with a track record of other couples that she's treated successfully without incident. But Bob and Susan's particular emotional dynamic is a trigger for Judy's dark and conflicted impulses. Suggesting that she meet them separately, Judy subtly puts them at odds with one another and soon brings their marriage to the breaking point in a comically escalating series of manipulations. Bad Therapy is directed by Hollywood producer William Teitler, making his feature directorial debut after working for years as a producer (Jumanji, Zathura, What Maisie Knew) previously. The screenplay is written by Nancy Doyne, adapting from her own book. Gravitas will release Teitler's Bad Therapy direct-to-VOD starting April 17th this spring. Want to see this therapist?