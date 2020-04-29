Robert Carradine in Solitary Confinement Horror 'Human Zoo' Trailer

"The whole idea of this show is to test your will to go on." Wild Eye Releasing has unveiled an official trailer for a strange horror called Human Zoo, which is the most generic descriptive name for the film possible. The internet watches live, as reality-show contestants struggle against time to see who will stay in solitary confinement the longest and take home the one million dollar prize. The film stars Robert Carradine (the younger half-brother of David Carradine), Trista Robinson, Rachel Amanda Bryant, Jose Rosete, Jessica Cameron, Megan Le, and Heather Dorff. Even though this is supposed to be commenting on snuff films, it just looks and sounds and smells like a snuff film itself. Not sure how this can be entertaining.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for John E Seymore's Human Zoo, direct from YouTube:

The internet watches live, as reality-show contestants struggle against time to see who will stay in solitary confinement the longest and take home the one million dollar prize. Human Zoo, also known as Solitary or Solitary Confinement, is directed by American producer / filmmaker John E Seymore, his second feature after Tangled 8 previously; as well as some TV work ("Alibi Boys", "The Weed Detective"), short films, and other producing work over the years. The screenplay is written by John E Seymore and John D. Crawford; based on an original idea by Selfin Morose. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Wild Eye will debut Seymore's Human Zoo direct-to-DVD / VOD starting on May 5th coming soon.