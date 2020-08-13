Robert De Niro Fights Back in Comedy 'The War with Grandpa' Trailer

"I think your grandpa might be a ninja." 101 Studios & Brookdale Studios have finally debuted the official trailer for The War with Grandpa, an outrageous family comedy that was originally scheduled to open in spring earlier this year. Adapted from the award-winning book by Robert Kimmel Smith. Upset that he has to share the room he loves with his grandfather, sixth-grader Peter decides to declare war in an attempt to get it back. He devises a series of increasingly elaborate pranks to drive out the interloper, but Grandpa Ed won't go without a fight. Starring Robert De Niro as grandpa, Oakes Fegley as Peter, along with Uma Thurman, Christopher Walken, Rob Riggle, Cheech Marin, Laura Marano, and Jane Seymour. This looks wacky and funny, but seems like nothing more than another prank comedy - with added De Niro.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Tim Hill's The War with Grandpa, direct from YouTube:

Sixth-grader Peter (Oakes Fegley) is pretty much your average kid—he likes gaming, hanging with friends and his beloved pair of Air Jordans. But when his recently widowed grandfather Ed (Robert De Niro) moves in with Peter’s family, the boy is forced to give up his most prized possession of all, his bedroom. Unwilling to let such an injustice stand, Peter devises a series of increasingly elaborate pranks to drive out the interloper, but Grandpa Ed won't go without a fight. Soon, the friendly combatants are engaged in an all-out war with side-splitting consequences. The War with Grandpa is directed by American filmmaker Tim Hill, director of Muppets from Space, Max Keeble's Big Move, Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, Alvin and the Chipmunks, and Hop previously, and one of the original "SpongeBob SquarePants" developers. The screenplay is written by Tom J. Astle and Matt Ember; based on the award-winning book by Robert Kimmel Smith. 101 Studios & Brookdale will release Hill's The War with Grandpa in theaters starting October 9th.