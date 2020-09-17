Robert Forster in Trailer for Jim Cummings' 'The Wolf of Snow Hollow'

"I won't ask you to pray with me… because of the goddamn lawyers." Ha! A new werewolf film!? Sounds good to me. Orion Pictures has released the official trailer for an indie small-town thriller titled The Wolf of Snow Hollow, the latest film made by acclaimed indie filmmaker Jim Cummings, who received a lot of praise for self-releasing his film Thunder Road a few years ago. Terror grips a small mountain town as bodies are discovered after each full moon. Losing sleep, raising a teenage daughter, and caring for his ailing father, Officer Marshall struggles to remind himself there's no such thing as werewolves. Jim Cummings also stars as Officer Marshall, with a full cast including Riki Lindhome, Robert Forster, Jimmy Tatro, Chloe East, and Laura Coover. This looks dang good! Not only as a fresh, new werewolf film, but also as a small, snowy town thriller about the locals infighting and trying to figure out what's going on. Check it out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jim Cummings' The Wolf of Snow Hollow, from YouTube:

A small-town sheriff (Jim Cummings), struggling with a failed marriage, a rebellious daughter, and a lackluster department, is tasked with solving a series of brutal murders that are occurring on the full moon. As he's consumed by the hunt for the killer, he struggles to remind himself that there's no such thing as werewolves… The Wolf of Snow Hollow is both written and directed by American indie filmmaker Jim Cummings, director of the films No Floodwall Here and Thunder Road previously. Produced by Kathleen Grace, Matt Hoklotubbe, Michael J. McGarry, Natalie Metzger, Matt Miller, and Benjamin Wiessner. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Orion Classics will release Cummings' The Wolf of Snow Hollow in select theaters + on VOD starting October 9th this fall. Interested in this one?