Robert Palmer Watkins in Mystery Action Film 'Last Three Days' Trailer

"Jack - you don't look so good." Brotherhood Studios has released an official trailer for an indie action film titled Last Three Days, a mysterious sort-of-sci-fi crime drama starring Robert Palmer Watkins. This is being released direct-to-VOD without any other premiere before, and it looks like straight-to-bargain-bin mediocre. Mixed up with a dangerous crime syndicate, an undercover cop wakes up to find he's missing his partner, his wife, and the last three days of his life. What caused this and where did they go? Caught in the middle of police corruption, hunted by the syndicate, and unable to trust his own perception of reality, Jack must race against time to save the life he's lost. Also starring Thomas Wilson Brown, Deborah Lee Smith, Roy Huang, Gina Hiraizumi, Clint Jung, and Holly Hawkins. Another bland crime syndicate film with masks on the bad guys, this time Japanese masks but that doesn't make up for the lackluster plot.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Brian Ulrich's Last Three Days, direct from YouTube:

Jack (Robert Palmer Watkins) had it all - a perfect romance and a dream job as an undercover cop. But five years later, Jack’s dedication to his work is taking a toll on his marriage. Facing stress and danger at every turn, Jack is forced to live a double life as he is plunged deep into the world of criminal narcotics. When the rise of a Japanese crime syndicate threatens to flood the streets with a mysterious drug called "Reaver," Jack and his veteran partner, Dave, devise a plan to take down the syndicate and make the biggest bust of their careers. But things go south, and Jack is drugged with this dangerous new narcotic. Upon waking, he finds he is missing his partner, his wife, and the last three days of his life. Crippled by this mysterious drug, he is forced to relive each of the missing days in reverse order. Last Three Days is both written and directed by filmmaker Brian Ulrich, making his feature directorial debut after numerous shorts and other post production work previously. This has not premiered at any before, as far as we know. Brotherhood Studios will release Ulrich's Last Three Days direct-to-VOD starting November 13th this fall.