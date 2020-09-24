Roberta Colindrez in Trailer for Drama About Dying 'Ms. White Light'

"Why would I want to be like everyone else?" "Because it has to be better than this." Freestyle Digital has released an official trailer for an indie drama / dark comedy titled Ms. White Light, which first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year. It also then played at the Torino Film Festival in Italy, where it won the Audience Award a year ago. Roberta Colindrez (seen on the TV shows "Vida" and "The Deuce") stars as Lex Cordova, a young woman who counsels terminally ill clients that have trouble letting go. While uniquely talented in her ability to connect with the dying, Lex is at a total loss when it comes to dealing with everyone else. Until she meets a woman named Valerie. The indie cast also includes Zachary Spicer, John Ortiz, Judith Light, and Taylar Fondren. This actually looks quite intriguing, not only with all the wide shots of offices and hospital rooms. But the performance and the whole premise seems to offer something special.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Paul Shoulberg's Ms. White Light, direct from YouTube:

Ms. White Light is the story of Lex Cordova, a young woman who counsels terminally ill clients that have trouble letting go. While proving uniquely talented in her ability to connect with the dying, Lex is at a total loss when it comes to dealing with everyone else. When Valerie, a sharp-tongued free spirit who simply has no time for her own mortality, refuses to play by Lex's rules, Lex is then forced to question her own decisions, and must decide if the business of dying is truly worth it… even at the cost of living her life. Ms. White Light is both written and directed by Americcan filmmaker Paul Shoulberg, his second feature film after directing The Good Catholic previously. This initially premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year. Freestyle DM releases Shoulberg's Ms. White Light direct-to-VOD starting October 6th this fall. Anyone?