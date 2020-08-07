MOVIE TRAILERS

Robin Williams' Final Days Revealed in 'Robin's Wish' Doc Film Trailer

by
August 7, 2020
Source: YouTube

Robin's Wish Doc Trailer

"He was blessed with what his heart was capable of." Vertical Ent. has released an official trailer for an indie documentary titled Robin's Wish, which will be releasing on VOD at the beginning of September for anyone interested. "An intimate portrait of Robin Williams and his invulnerable spirit, Robin's Wish is the story of what really happened to one of the greatest entertainers of all time - and what his mind was fighting." It's a profile of his final days in 2014 and his struggle at the end of his life. The director explains that Robin's wife, Susan Schneider-Williams, reached out to him about making a "science documentary about a neurological disease I’d never heard of — Lewy Body Dementia… She began telling me about herself and Robin, and what they went through in the last year and a half of his life. I told her if that was the film, I was in." This documentary is the result of years of patient work, and listening carefully and spending time trying to understand and accurately present his story. And his final wish. This looks like a remarkable film.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Tylor Norwood's doc Robin's Wish, direct from YouTube:

Robin's Wish Doc Poster

Robin's Wish tells the powerful true story of actor/comedian Robin Williams' final days. For the first time, Robin’s fight against a deadly neurodegenerative disorder, known as Lewy Body Dementia, is shown in stunning detail. Through a gripping journalistic lens, this incredible story sheds an entirely new light on the tragedy, beauty and power behind the mind of one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Robin's Wish is directed by American doc filmmaker Tylor Norwood, director of the film The United States of Detroit previously, as well as a some cinematography work and a few short films. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vertical Ent. will release Robin's Wish direct-to-VOD starting on September 1st coming soon. For more info on the film, visit the official website. Who wants to watch?

