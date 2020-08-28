Rock Out with 'Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President' Doc Film Trailer

"One of the things that has held America together has been the music that we share and love." Greenwich Entertainment has released an official trailer for a documentary film titled Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President, which is indeed about exactly what the title says it's about - a president who rocked! This was set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this year, and will be playing in "virtual cinemas" next month. Part-rockumentary, part-presidential portrait, Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President traces how rock music helped propel Jimmy Carter to the White House, and the significant role that music has played in President Carter’s life and work. Featuring rare archival era-defining live performances from Willie Nelson, Jimmy Buffett, Paul Simon and Bob Dylan, among a few others, director Mary Wharton traces how Carter's genuine approachability, combined with the unifying power of music, became key to his political appeal, and allowed him to connect with voters who may only have known him as a small-town peanut farmer. Rock on, Jimmy!

Official trailer (+ poster) for Mary Wharton's doc Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President, on YouTube:

Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President shows how Jimmy Carter's lifelong passion for music gave him an unexpected edge as a presidential candidate in the 1970s as he tapped into a force that transcended racial and generational divides, and often party lines. Carter's appreciation for all genres of music and friendships with the likes of Bob Dylan, Gregg Allman, Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, and Willie Nelson helped to define his administration. The documentary combines intimate interviews with Carter and an eclectic cast of contributors including: Willie Nelson, Bono, Bob Dylan, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Jimmy Buffett, Rosanne Cash, Chuck Leavell, Paul Simon, Andrew Young, as well as Madeleine Albright. Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President is directed by Mary Wharton, making her feature directorial debut after working as a TV producer for many years previously. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Greenwich Ent. will release Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President in "virtual cinemas" + select US theaters starting on September 9th coming soon. Who's ready to rock with Jimmy?