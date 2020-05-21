Rock Out with 'Roger Waters: Us + Them' Concert Film Official Trailer

Sony has debuted an official trailer for the concert film Roger Waters: Us + Them, filmed during Roger Waters' concert tour in 2017 - 2018. Get ready to rock! This isn't anything more than just a presentation of the concert experience, which featured multiple acts and performances, along with some activism segments. For those that don't know, Roger Waters is an English songwriter, singer, bassist, and composer - who co-founded the band Pink Floyd in 1965. He started out at the bassist, but after Syd Barrett left in 1968, he also became their lyricist, co-lead vocalist, and conceptual leader. Waters collaborates once more with Sean Evans, visionary director of the highly acclaimed movie, Roger Waters: The Wall, to deliver this creatively pioneering film that inspires with its powerful music and message of human rights, liberty and love. Enjoy.

Here's the official trailer for concert film Roger Waters: Us + Them, direct from Sony's YouTube:

Roger Waters, co-founder, creative force & songwriter behind Pink Floyd, presents his highly anticipated film, Us + Them, featuring state-of-the-art visual production and breath-taking sound in this unmissable cinema event. Filmed in Amsterdam on the European leg of his 2017 – 2018 Us + Them tour which saw Waters perform to over two million people worldwide, the film features songs from his legendary Pink Floyd albums (The Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, Animals, Wish You Were Here) and from his last album, Is This The Life We Really Want?. Us + Them is co-directed by filmmaker Sean Evans (co-director of Roger Waters: The Wall and a few music videos for Roger Waters plus short films) and musician Roger Waters (also co-director of Roger Waters: The Wall). This first premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year. Sony Pictures will release Roger Waters: Us + Them direct-to-VOD starting June 16th. Sound good?