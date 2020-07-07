Romany Malco's 'Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison' Official Trailer

"Don't seek success, seek purpose. And let success find you." Cranked Up Films has debuted the first official trailer for an indie comedy titled Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison, that is written and directed by and starring Romany Malco. He plays an ex convict finally out on parole who's set on becoming a world renowned motivational speaker and then "the success story they claimed he'd never be". Malco explains: "My goal with Tijuana Jackson is to redefine success as we know it and teach others that monetary gain, social status and the acquisition of THINGS mean nothing without purpose." The full cast includes Regina Hall, Alkoya Brunson, Tami Roman, Tyler Cassidy, Lyne Odums, and Shannon Dang. This seems like an amusing and seriously empowering film using humor as a means of motivation. I dig it. Take a look.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Romany Malco's Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison, from YouTube:

Tijuana Jackson (Malco) is a man determined to move beyond his checkered past and achieve his ambition of becoming a world renowned motivational speaker. When asked to be the subject of a 10 minute student film, TJ leaps at the opportunity. Ten minutes turns into ten hours, and ten hours become ten life altering days of courage and inspiration. Determined to be more than a statistic with a pipe dream, TJ stops at nothing to earn the respect of his family, and crush (Hall), who is his probation officer, by becoming the success story they claimed he'd never be. Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison, formerly known as Prison Logic, is written & directed by American actor / filmmaker Romany Malco, making his feature directorial debut with this film after directing only one episode of the TV series "Prison Logic" previously. Produced by Brian R. Etting and Josh H. Etting. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals, as far as we know. Cranked Up will debut Malco's Tijuana Jackson in select US theaters on July 24th, then on VOD starting July 31st.