Rosamund Pike as Marie Curie in Full-Length Trailer for 'Radioactive'

"If my science doesn't speak for itself, then you have gravely misunderstood it." Working Title has debuted an official full-length trailer for Radioactive, a historic biopic about the life and times of iconic scientist Marie Curie. This initially premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last fall, and opens in the UK in March. The film tells of the scientific and romantic passions of Marie and Pierre Curie, and the reverberation of their discoveries into the 20th century. Marie (born Maria Salomea Skłodowska) discovered the element Radium with Pierre in December of 1898, and went on to make many other great contributions to science throughout her life, including research on and invention of the term "radioactivity". Rosamund Pike stars, with Sam Riley, Anya Taylor-Joy, Aneurin Barnard, Simon Russell Beale, Jonathan Aris, Corey Johnson, Tim Woodward, and Harriet Turnbull. I still think this looks great! A valuable story to tell.

Here's the full-length official trailer for Marjane Satrapi's Radioactive, from Working Title's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Satrapi's Radioactive here, to see the original reveal again.

From the 1870s up to the modern era, Radioactive is a journey through Marie Curie's (Rosamund Pike) enduring legacies – her passionate relationships, scientific breakthroughs, and the consequences that followed for her and for the world. After meeting fellow scientist Pierre Curie (Sam Riley), the pair go on to marry and change the face of science forever by their discovery of radioactivity. The genius of the Curies' world-changing discoveries and the ensuing Nobel Prize propels the devoted couple into the international limelight. A bold, visionary depiction of the transformative effects and ensuing fallout of the Curie's work and how this shaped the defining moments of the 20th Century. Radioactive is directed by Iranian filmmaker Marjane Satrapi, director of the movies Persepolis, Chicken with Plums, Gang of the Jotas, and The Voices previously. The screenplay is written by Jack Thorne, based on the graphic novel by Lauren Redniss. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last fall. Studiocanal + Working Title will release Satrapi's Radioactive in UK cinemas starting March 20th coming up. No US release date is set yet.