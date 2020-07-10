Rosamund Pike is Marie Curie in New US Trailer for 'Radioactive' Film

"Science is changing… And I'm going to prove them wrong." Amazon Studios has released an official US trailer for Radioactive, a historic biopic film about the life and times of iconic scientist Marie Curie. We already featured two UK trailers for this film earlier in the year, but with it arriving on Amazon Prime Video later this month there's a new US trailer to watch. The film tells of the scientific and romantic passions of Marie and Pierre Curie, and the reverberation of their discoveries into the 20th century. Marie (born Maria Salomea Skłodowska) discovered the element Radium with Pierre in December of 1898, and went on to make many other great contributions to science throughout her life, including research on and invention of the term "radioactivity". Rosamund Pike stars, with Sam Riley, Anya Taylor-Joy, Aneurin Barnard, Simon Russell Beale, Jonathan Aris, Corey Johnson, Tim Woodward, and Harriet Turnbull. I still haven't had a chance to catch up with this yet, but planning to watch sometime soon once it's available.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Marjane Satrapi's Radioactive, direct from Amazon's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Satrapi's Radioactive here, and the full-length UK trailer here.

From the 1870s up to the modern era, Radioactive is a journey through Marie Curie's (Rosamund Pike) enduring legacies – her passionate relationships, scientific breakthroughs, and the consequences that followed for her and for the world. After meeting fellow scientist Pierre Curie (Sam Riley), the pair go on to marry and change the face of science forever by their discovery of radioactivity. The genius of the Curies' world-changing discoveries and the ensuing Nobel Prize propels the devoted couple into the international limelight. A bold, visionary depiction of the transformative effects and ensuing fallout of the Curie's work and how this shaped the defining moments of the 20th Century. Radioactive is directed by Iranian filmmaker Marjane Satrapi, director of the movies Persepolis, Chicken with Plums, Gang of the Jotas, and The Voices previously. The screenplay is written by Jack Thorne, based on the graphic novel by Lauren Redniss. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last fall. Studiocanal already released Satrapi's Radioactive in UK cinemas earlier this year. The film will debut on Amazon Prime in the US on July 24th.