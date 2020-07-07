Rose Matafeo & Matthew Lewis in Baby Comedy 'Baby Done' Trailer

"Aren't you ever tired of just being so responsible?" Madman Films from Australia has just released the first official Australian trailer for Baby Done, a fun coming-of-baby comedy made by New Zealand filmmaker Curtis Vowell. It is also executive produced by none other than Taika Waititi! Supporting his own New Zealanders. Wannabe-adventurer Zoe freaks out when she falls pregnant with her long-term boyfriend Tim. As Tim embraces the prospect of fatherhood, Zoe attempts to rush through her dreams. "Growing a baby doesn't mean growing up." Ha. Starring Rose Matafeo and Matthew Lewis as Zoe and Tim, along with Rachel House, Emily Barclay, and Ryan O'Kane. It's cool to see this twist about a woman who doesn't really want a baby dealing with pregnancy, but the humor seems just as bad as so many other dull comedies.

Here's the official Australian trailer (+ poster) for Curtis Vowell's Baby Done, from Madman's YouTube:

When Zoe (Rose Matafeo) and Tim (Matthew Lewis) find out they are having a baby, they resolve to not let parenthood change them. Tim runs towards being a dad, while Zoe runs away from being a mum. Terrified that her life won’t be her own anymore, Zoe is still determined to tick off a list of their wildest dreams before the baby arrives. Zoe’s increasing denial about her impending birth pushes her, and her relationship, to the limit. Baby Done is directed by Kiwi actor / filmmaker Curtis Vowell, his second film after making Fantail previously. The screenplay is written by Sophie Henderson. It's produced by Morgan Waru; executive produced by Taika Waititi and Carthew Neal. Madman will release Vowell's Baby Done in cinemas in Australia sometime later this year. No international releases are set yet. Visit the official website.