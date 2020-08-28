Ruby Rose Defends a New York Home in 'The Doorman' Official Trailer

"You should walk away now and if you don't? I will take you to hell." Lionsgate has released an official trailer for an action movie titled The Doorman, set in New York City. This is the latest feature form Japanese filmmaker Ryûhei Kitamura (of The Midnight Meat Train, No One Lives, Lupin the Third, and Downrange) and it's debuting on VOD this October. Ruby Rose (last seen in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, John Wick: Chapter 2, The Meg) stars in this as a soldier who returns from combat and befriends a family in New York. When a group of thieves, lead by Jean Reno, breaks into their expensive home, she takes the lead and fights back. As Erik Davis pointed out: "this feels like Ruby Rose's Die Hard." The cast includes Louis Mandylor, Rupert Evans, Aksel Hennie, and David Sakurai. If this was really as good as Die Hard, I think we'd have heard more about it by now. It just looks like an enjoyable action movie, nothing much more than that.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ryûhei Kitamura's The Doorman, direct from YouTube:

A woman (Ruby Rose) returns from combat and befriends a family in NYC, a gang of thieves plot to take all the family's valuables, she is all that stands between them and their lives. The Doorman is directed by Japanese filmmaker Ryûhei Kitamura, director of many films including Heat After Dark, Down to Hell, Versus, Alive, Aragami, Sky High, Godzilla: Final Wars, LoveDeath, The Midnight Meat Train, Baton, No One Lives, Lupin the Third, and Downrange previously. The screenplay is written by Lior Chefetz & Joe Swanson, from a story by Greg Williams and Matt McAllester. This hasn't premiered at fests or elsewhere. Lionsgate will release Kitamura's The Doorman direct-to-VOD starting on October 9th this fall. Anyone?