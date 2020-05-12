Russell Crowe Gets Road Rage in First Trailer for 'Unhinged' Thriller

"He's road raging." AMC Theaters has debuted an official trailer for an intense thriller called Unhinged, a road rage action movie made by filmmaker Derrick Borte. Academy Award winner Russell Crowe stars in this "timely psychological thriller that explores the fragile balance of a society pushed to the edge, taking something we've all experienced – road rage – to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion." Whoa! Don't mess with Crowe! He is the one who becomes angry and turns violent after getting upset at another driver, played by Caren Pistorius. The cast also includes Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson, and Austin P. McKenzie. This is being marketed as "the first movie" to play in theaters on July 1st, which is an odd pick. Is this really the movie to bring people back to cinemas? I don't think so. But it does look frightening as hell.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Derrick Borte's Unhinged, direct from AMC's YouTube:

Rachel (Caren Pistorius) is running late to work when she has an altercation while at a traffic light with a stranger (Crowe) whose life has left him feeling powerless and invisible. Soon, Rachel finds herself and everyone she loves the target of a man who decides to make one last mark upon the world by teaching her a series of deadly lessons. What follows is a dangerous game of cat and mouse that proves you never know just how close you are to someone who is about to become unhinged. Unhinged is directed by German filmmaker Derrick Borte, director of the films The Joneses, Dark Around the Stars, H8RZ, London Town, and American Dreamer previously. The screenplay is by Carl Ellsworth. Produced by Lisa Ellzey, Mark Gill, and Andrew Gunn. AMC will release Borte's Unhinged in limited theaters starting on July 1st this summer.