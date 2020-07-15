Ryan Phillippe & Casper Van Dien in Action Thriller 'The 2nd' Trailer

"Did you saw your driver was new?" Momentum Pics has unveiled an official trailer for an action thriller titled The 2nd, from Arizona-native genre filmmaker Brian Skiba. Unfortunately this looks like jingoistic propaganda disguised as an action movie - tread carefully. Ryan Phillippe stars as a secret service agent on his way to pick up his estranged son from his college campus when he finds himself in the middle of a high-stakes terrorist operation. The daughter of a Supreme Court Justice, and his son's friend, is the target and this armed faction will stop at nothing to kidnap her and use her as leverage for a pending landmark legal case. Also starring Casper Van Dien, Jack Griffo, Lexi Simonsen, & William Katt. No surprise - this looks really awful. A wannabe, knock-off White House Down with bad lighting and bad performances.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Brian Skiba's The 2nd, direct from Momentum's YouTube:

While picking his son up from college, Secret Service Agent Vic Davies finds himself in the middle of a high stakes terrorist operation and now must use his entire set of skills against the armed faction. The 2nd is directed by American genre filmmaker Brian Skiba, director of many films including Blood Moon Rising, Crushed Velvet, Dirty Little Trick, Slaughter Creek, The Jonas Project, .357, Defending Santa, Merry Ex-Mas, Beverly Hills Christmas, Rottentail, and My Adventures with Santa previously. The script is written by Eric Bromberg and Paul Taegel. Produced by Geoffrey James Clark, Ryan Phillippe, James Shavick, Brian Skiba, and Josh Tessier. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Momentum will release Skiba's The 2nd direct-to-VOD starting on September 1st later this year. Anyone interested?