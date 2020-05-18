Sabrina Carpenter in Trailer for 'The Short History of the Long Road'

"Not everyone wants to live like this…" FilmRise has released an official trailer for an indie drama titled The Short History of the Long Road, which originally premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. It also played at the Nashville, Lone Star, Fly Over, and Chicago Critics Film Festivals in 2019. The film stars singer / actress Sabrina Carpenter (from Disney's "Girl Meets World", The Hate U Give) as Nola, a teen who lives on the open road with her nomad father in a refurbished RV. She arrives solo in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she goes in search of a mother she never knew. The cast includes Steven Ogg, Danny Trejo, Maggie Siff, Rusty Schwimmer, and Jashaun St. John. This looks like another of these cliche indie films where a beautiful teen runs off and learns about how to figure out yourself and live your own life.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Ani Simon-Kennedy's The Short History of the Long Road, on YouTube:

For teenage Nola (Sabrina Carpenter), home is the open road. Her self-reliant father (Steven Ogg) is her anchor in a life of transience. The pair crisscross the United States in a lovingly refurbished RV, relishing their independence and making ends meet by doing odd jobs. A shocking rupture, though, casts Nola out on her own. She makes her way to Albuquerque, New Mexico, in search of a mother she never knew. When her motorhome unexpectedly breaks down, she forges a bond with an auto body shop owner (Danny Trejo), and senses the possibility of mooring her ship in this storm. The Short History of the Long Road is both written and directed by French-American filmmaker Ani Simon-Kennedy, her second feature film after making Days of Gray previously, plus a number of short films and other production work. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. FilmRise will release The Short History of the Long Road in select theaters on June 12th, then on VOD starting June 16th this summer. Anyone interested in this?