Sabrina Carpenter & Liza Koshy in Dance Competition 'Work It' Trailer

"You can't think your way through this… you gotta let your body drive you." Netflix has debuted an official trailer for a spunky dance competition film titled Work It, the latest from filmmaker Laura Terruso. When Quinn's admission to the college of her dreams now depends on her performance at a dance competition, she forms a ragtag group of dancers to take on the best squad in school… now she just needs to learn how to dance. Sounds cheesy and fun and we already know how it's all going to play out. Of course. The film stars Sabrina Carpenter, Liza Koshy, Keiynan Lonsdale, Drew Ray Tanner, with Michelle Buteau and Jordan Fisher. Featuring dance choreography by Aakomon Jones. This looks like they followed a check list of ticking off every dance movie trope they can think of. It wouldn't be a real dance movie without them.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Laura Terruso's Work It, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

When Quinn Ackerman's (Sabrina Carpenter) admission to the college of her dreams suddenly depends on her performance at a dance competition, she forms a ragtag group of dancers to take on the best squad in school… now she just needs to learn how to dance. Work It is directed by Canadian filmmaker Laura Terruso, director of the films Fits and Starts and Good Girls Get High previously, and numerous other short films. The screenplay is written by Alison Peck. Produced by Alloy Entertainment's Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Duttont; and Alicia Keys' A.K. Worldwide Productions; STXfilms Production. Netflix will debut Terruso's Work It streaming exclusively starting August 7th this summer. Who wants to dance?