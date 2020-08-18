Sally Hawkins in Full US Trailer for Craig Roberts' Film 'Eternal Beauty'

"You're the most beautiful thing I've seen today." Samuel Goldwyn Films has released the official US trailer for Eternal Beauty, the second feature film directed by actor Craig Roberts (seen in Submarine, Jane Eyre, Neighbors). Roberts both wrote and directed this film, which stars Sally Hawkins as a woman who is dumped at the altar and spirals into a breakdown. This first premiered at the London Film Festival last year, with reviews stating the film "captures cycles of dysfunction with well-judged doses of comedy and a glimmer of hope, making it a memorable tale of exploration." The cast also includes David Thewlis, Alice Lowe, Billie Piper, and Penelope Wilton. This looks like compelling, low key quirky indie filmmaking.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Craig Roberts' Eternal Beauty, direct from YouTube:

When Jane (Sally Hawkins) is dumped at the altar she has a breakdown and spirals into a chaotic world, where love (both real and imagined) and family relationships collide with both touching and humorous consequences. Eternal Beauty is both written and directed by Welsh actor / filmmaker Craig Roberts, his second feature film after directing Just Jim previously. Produced by Adrian Bate. This first premiered at the London Film Festival last year, and also played at the Glasgow Film Festival earlier this year. Goldwyn Films will debut Roberts' Eternal Beauty direct-to-VOD starting on October 2nd this fall. Who wants to watch?