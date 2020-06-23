Sam Neill & Michael Caton in 'Rams' English-Language Remake Trailer

"Smells like sheep!" West End Films has debuted an official promo trailer for Rams, the English-language remake of the award-winning Icelandic film of the same name from 2015. This Australian remake stars Sam Neill and Michael Caton as sheep farmers, and as brothers who don't like each other and haven't talked to each other in 40 years. When a livestock disease hits their farms, the local townspeople bond together trying to figure out the right way to survive. Also starring Miranda Richardson, Asher Keddie, and Hayley McElhinney. The original film from Iceland is fantastic, and it's always a bit sad to see them remake it in exactly the same way, but this looks like it has the same awkward charm. Plus it's Sam Neill! Seems like the perfect role for him, he already lives with all kinds of farm animals. Actually looks like a worthwhile remake.

Here's the first official promo trailer for Jeremy Sims' Rams, direct from Screen's YouTube:

Rams stars Sam Neill and Michael Caton in the story of a decades-long feud between two sheep farming brothers which comes to a head when disaster strikes their flocks. Miranda Richardson plays Kat, the local veterinarian of a sheep-farming town hit by a rare disease affecting the flocks of estranged brothers Colin and Les, played by Neill and Caton, respectively. The outbreak forces them to work together to save their livelihoods and family legacy. Rams is directed by Australian filmmaker Jeremy Sims, director of the films Last Train to Freo, Beneath Hill 60, and Last Cab to Darwin previously. The screenplay is written by Jules Duncan, based on the original version by Grímur Hákonarson. Produced by Janelle Landers and Aidan O'Bryan. Sims' Rams remake is scheduled to open in theaters first in Australia starting in August. No other international release dates are set - stay tuned for additional updates. First impression? Who's interested?