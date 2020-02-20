Sarah Paulson in First Trailer for Aneesh Chaganty's New Thriller 'Run'

"You need me." Lionsgate has revealed the first trailer for a psychological thriller called Run, the second feature film made by filmmaker Aneesh Chaganty, who broke out big a few years back with the fantastic screen-based thriller Searching. His next film is about a home schooled teenager named Chloe, who begins to suspect her mother is keeping a dark secret from her. Starring Sarah Paulson as the mother, and Kiera Allen as the daughter, along with Pat Healy and Erik Athavale. The way the aspect ratio condenses, and the way "run" appears everywhere in the second half is quite clever. Definitely makes this an intense trailer.

Here's the first official trailer (+ two posters) for Aneesh Chaganty's Run, originally from EW:

Sarah Paulson plays a mother who raises her teenage daughter in isolation, only to see her life begin to unravel as she discovers her mother's sinister secret. Run is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Aneesh Chaganty, a former Google employee making his second feature film after the screen thriller Searching previously. The screenplay is by Aneesh Chaganty and Sev Ohanian. Produced by Sev Ohanian and Natalie Qasabian. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Lionsgate will release Chaganty's Run in theaters everywhere on May 8th, 2020 at the start of the summer season. Looks scary?