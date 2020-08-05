Scott Adkins Battles Mario Van Peebles in Action Thriller 'Seized' Trailer

"There are no good people in there - no saints, only sinners." Lionsgate has released an official trailer for an action thriller titled Seized, the latest from B-movie action filmmaker Isaac Florentine (who also made Acts of Vengeance with Adkins). MMA action star Scott Adkins plays a former Special Forces agent whose son is kidnapped and must now wipe out three dangerous crime syndicates if he wants to see him alive again. Adkins has been starring in endless action movies recently, none of them worth watching, but he still keeps making them - he's also in Debt Collectors and Legacy of Lies this year. Seized also features Mario Van Peebles with a killer cowboy hat, Steven Elder, Karlee Perez, James P. Bennett, David Fernandez Jr., Luis Gatica, and Mauricio Mendoza. Another day, another mindless bland action movie to ignore.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Isaac Florentine's Seized, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

Hiding out with his son Taylor on the Mexican coast, Nero (Scott Adkins) hopes to put his violent Special Forces career behind him. But after Nero’s home is attacked and Taylor is abducted, the mysterious Mzamo (Mario Van Peebles) orders Nero to slaughter the members of three rival crime syndicates. If he fails, Taylor will die. Now, with bullets flying and bodies dropping as Nero completes his mission, he races to find Mzamo’s hideout and seek revenge. Seized, formerly known as Rizk, is directed by Israeli B-movie filmmaker Isaac Florentine, of all kinds of cheesy films including Desert Kickboxer, High Voltage, Bridge of Dragons, Ninja, Assassin's Bullet, the Undisputed trilogy, Ninja: Shadow of a Tear, Close Range, and Acts of Vengeance previously. The screenplay is written by Richard "Rico" Lowry. Lionsgate will be debuting Florentine's Seized movie direct-to-DVD / VOD starting October 13th this fall. Anyone interested in this?