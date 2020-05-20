Scott Adkins in International Spy Thriller 'Legacy of Lies' Official Trailer

"You will not win." Lionsgate has released the first official trailer for an international spy thriller titled Legacy of Lies, from Dutch director Adrian Bol. This will be available to watch on VOD later this summer for those who want to watch it. Scott Adkins stars as Martin Baxter, an ex-MI6 agent who is thrown back into the world of espionage and high stakes to uncover the shocking truth about operations conducted by unknown secret services. Martin finds himself in the crosshairs of both UK and Russian intelligence, with a threat on his family putting even more pressure on him to deliver. Also starring Anna Butkevych, Honor Kneafsey, Andrea Vasiliou, Martin McDougall, Matt Mitler, Marco Robinson, Victor Solé, and Yuliia Sobol. This looks like every other spy action thriller, with all the same warehouses and underground bunkers and colorful bars where KGB agents appear. And the "movie trailer guy" voiceover in this is so bad.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Adrian Bol's Legacy of Lies, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

Scott Adkins stars in this pulse-pounding global spy thriller. A decade earlier, agent Martin quit MI6 after his wife’s tragic murder in an operation gone wrong. But when Sacha, a beautiful journalist, asks for help solving an old case, Martin finds himself in the crosshairs of both UK and Russian intelligence. Now, with his daughter held captive by the KGB, Martin has just 24 hours to deliver the secret case files—which means risking both Sacha's life and his own. Legacy of Lies is directed by Dutch filmmaker Adrian Bol, director of the films Castingx and Blindspot previously, as well as a few other short films. Produced by Alla Belaya, Adrian Bol, and Krzysztof Solek. This hasn't premiered or opened anywhere else yet. Lionsgate will release Bol's Legacy of Lies direct-to-VOD services starting on July 28th this summer. Interested in this?