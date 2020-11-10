Scott Adkins in Trailer for 'The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud'

"Who wants the first dance!?" Well Go USA has debuted an official trailer for an indie video game sci-fi action movie titled Max Cloud, though the original full title is The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud. This looks like a goofy, comedic play on The Last Starfighter, about a gamer girl who gets sucked into her favorite side-scroller game. She's transported into a crashed space cruiser on a planet that is home to an intergalactic prison. Her friend on the outside must help her finish the game. The film stars Scott Adkins as Max Cloud, plus Isabelle Allen, Tommy Flanagan, Lashana Lynch, Elliot Langridge, Sally Collett, Franz Drameh, and John Hannah. This looks like wacky video game fun! Reminds me of the Trost Bros' The FP with its clunky sci-fi style. Might be a good casual watch with friends on the weekend.

Here's the first official trailer (+ two posters) for Martin Owen's Max Cloud, direct from YouTube:

When teen gamer Sarah (Isabelle Allen) discovers an "Easter egg" and accidentally opens a portal into her favorite side-scroller, she becomes trapped in a notorious intergalactic prison, home to the galaxy's most dangerous villains. To escape, she must finish the game with a little help from her not-so-savvy friend on the outside… or remain a 16-bit character forever. The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud, also known as just Max Cloud, is directed by British filmmaker Martin Owen, director of the films L.A. Slasher, Let's Be Evil, and Killers Anonymous previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Sally Collett and Martin Owen. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Well Go USA will release Owen's Max Cloud in select theaters + on VOD starting December 18th later this year.