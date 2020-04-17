Scott Adkins & Louis Mandylor in Trailer for 'Debt Collectors' Sequel

"She gave it up way too easy, French." Samuel Goldwyn Films has debuted the first official trailer for Debt Collectors, also known as The Debt Collector 2, a sequel to the 2018 action crime thriller also titled The Debt Collector (also with Scott Adkins and also directed by former stuntman Jesse V. Johnson). As the title indicates, this time there are TWO debt collectors who get into a whole load of trouble trying to collect from a dirty casino owner in Las Vegas. "Facing danger from all angles, the pair will have no other choice but to fight their way out of an explosively dangerous situation." Of course. Scott Adkins and Louis Mandylor star as French and Sue, along with Vladimir Kulich, Mayling Ng, Louie Ski Carr, Charity Collins, and Marina Sirtis. This looks exactly like the extra dumb, packed with pointless action, barely bargain bin, pile of filmmaking junk you're expecting it to look like. Up to you if that's your kind of entertainment or not.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jesse V. Johnson's Debt Collectors, direct from SGF's YouTube:

Debt collectors French and Sue get to work doing what they do best – cracking skulls and breaking bones - as they chase down the various lowlifes who owe money to their boss, Tommy. They're summoned to Las Vegas to collect from a dirty casino owner, who happens to be a vicious ex-lover of Sue's. Meanwhile, a notorious drug kingpin is on the warpath to kill French and Sue to avenge his brother’s death. Facing danger from all angles, the pair will have no other choice but to fight their way out of an explosively dangerous situation. Debt Collectors, also known as The Debt Collector 2, is directed by English filmmaker Jesse V. Johnson, a former stuntman now directing films including The Honorable, Pit Fighter, The Last Sentinel, The Fifth Commandment, The Butcher, The Package, The Beautiful Ones, Savage Dog, Accident Man, The Debt Collector, Triple Threat, and Avengement previously. The screenplay is by Jesse V. Johnson and Stu Small. Produced by Ehud Bleiberg and Deborah Del Prete. Samuel Goldwyn will release Johnson's Debt Collectors in select theaters + on VOD starting May 29th coming soon this summer. Who's into this?