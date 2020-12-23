Scott Dunn is a Slacker Time Traveler in 'Mandao Returns' Film Trailer

"Are you human?" Or is he something else? Indie Rights has debuted an official trailer for a peculiar indie sci-fi comedy titled Mandao Returns, the sequel to Mandao of the Dead from 2018. Korean-American filmmaker Scott Dunn writes, directs, and stars in both of these homemade films as Jay Mandao, an astral projecting time traveler slacker. This next one, however, is Christmas themed. Jay Mandao has returned. Christmas is in the air as Jay astral projects back in time to prevent the death of a B-movie star. However, the more Jay and his friends mess with time, the deadlier Christmas becomes. Also starring Gina Gomez Dunn, Jenny Lorenzo, Alexandre Chen, Sean Liang, Sean McBride, and also Jim O'Doherty. This Christmas is gonna kick astral! Cool? This looks amusing, in a very your-friends-made-a-home-movie way.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Scott Dunn's Mandao Returns, direct from YouTube:

Jay Mandao (Scott Dunn) is not your average hero. He's an astral projecting time traveler who spends his days hanging with his adult nephew Jackson, crashing on his scheming cousin's couch, and riding with his cabbie friend Fer. In the days leading up to Christmas, Jay tries to make contact with his deceased father, but ends up contacting the ghost of B-movie star, Aura Garcia. Aura enlists the gang to astral project back in time to prevent her death. Jay quickly finds out that the more he messes with time, the more he falls down a rabbit hole of cults, conspiracies, and death. This Christmas is gonna kick astral! The sequel to Mandao of the Dead. Mandao Returns is both written and directed by Korean-American filmmaker Scott Dunn, director of the films Schlep and Mandao of the Dead previously. Indie Rights has already released Dunn's Mandao Returns streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video as of December 15th. Interested?