Scott Eastwood & Orlando Bloom in War Thriller 'The Outpost' Trailer

"This is the big one! Saddle up!" Screen Media Films has launched the official trailer for a military thriller titled The Outpost, the latest from director Rod Lurie (The Contender, The Last Castle, Resurrecting the Champ, Straw Dogs). The film tells the true story of the "The Battle of Kamdesh" during the Afghanistan War, and follows a team of US soldiers from Bravo Troop 3-61 CAV that must battle against hundreds of Taliban fighters. Starring Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones, Orlando Bloom, Jack Kesy, Taylor John Smith, and Milo Gibson. Director Rod Lurie, himself a former soldier and graduate of West Point, cast several other veterans of the American military in various roles, including Henry Hughes and Daniel Rodriguez. This looks pretty damn good, better than the average Afghanistan War film. Intense as all hell.

Here's the first official trailer for Rod Lurie's The Outpost, direct from Screen Media's YouTube:

Based on true events, in this military thriller, a small unit of U.S. soldiers, alone at the remote Combat Outpost Keating, located deep in the valley of three mountains in Afghanistan, battles to defend against an overwhelming force of Taliban fighters in a coordinated attack. The Battle of Kamdesh, as it was known, was the bloodiest American engagement of the Afghan War in 2009, and Bravo Troop 3-61 CAV later became one of the most decorated units of the 19-year conflict. The Outpost is directed by Israeli-American filmmaker Rod Lurie, director of the films Deterrence, The Contender, The Last Castle, Resurrecting the Champ, Nothing But the Truth, and Straw Dogs previously. The screenplay is written by Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson; based on the book of the same name by Jake Tapper. Screen Media Films will release Lurie's The Outpost in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 3rd this summer. First impression? Look good?