Second International Trailer for François Ozon's 'Summer of 85' Film

"Lean into the movement. Let yourself go." Playtime has released a full-length trailer for French filmmaker François Ozon's film Été 85, which translates to Summer of 85 (the official English title for the film). We featured a short teaser trailer a few weeks ago after the film was announced as an official selection at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival (which is not happening this year anyway).. Summer of 85 is about a 16-year-old boy experiencing love and death and romance and more while living in a seaside resort in Normandy in the 80s. The film stars Félix Lefebvre, Benjamin Voisin, Philippine Velge, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, & Melvil Poupaud. This really, really looks like Xavier Dolan remade Call Me By Your Name in France, as it has all the same moments in the 80s between two boys who fall for each other one summer. Still looks good! I am curious about this, wish I could've seen it at Cannes this summer. But I'll wait to catch up with it soon.

What do you dream of when you're 16 years old and in a seaside resort in Normandy in the 1980s? A best friend? A lifelong teen pact? Scooting off on adventures on a boat or a motorbike? Living life at breakneck speed? No. You dream of death. Because you can't get a bigger kick than dying. And that's why you save it till the very end. The summer holidays are just beginning, and this story recounts how Alexis grew into himself. Summer of 85, also known as Été 85 in French, is both written and directed by acclaimed French filmmaker François Ozon, director of many films including Sitcom, Criminal Lovers, Under the Sand, 8 Women, Potiche, In the House, Young & Beautiful, The New Girlfriend, Frantz, Double Lover, and By the Grace of God previously. This was supposed to premiere at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival this year. It's still currently set to open in France in July, though it will likely be delayed due to the pandemic keeping cinemas closed. No other international release dates are set yet - stay tuned for additional updates. Who's interested?