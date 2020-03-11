Second Red Band Trailer for 'Bad Trip' with Eric Andre & Lil Rel Howery

"Why did you do that?!" Orion Pictures has debuted the second trailer, another raucous red band trailer, for the road trip prank comedy Bad Trip, which was delayed from releasing last fall, now opening in theaters coming up in April. This all-out comedy feature is written by the same guy who wrote Bad Grandpa, to give you an idea of what to expect, and has an actual plot about two friends who go on a cross-country road trip pulling pranks. "Real actors pranking real people." The pranks in this are pretty ridiculous, but it is cool to see them play into the plot. This stars Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery, Charles Green, Adam Meir, and Tiffany Haddish. It's hard not to chuckle at this, even if it's not your kind of humor, these guys pull it off.

Here's the second official red band trailer for Kitao Sakurai's Bad Trip, direct from Orion's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Sakurai's Bad Trip movie here, to see the first look again.

From the people who brought you "The Eric Andre Show", and also from one of the guys who brought you Jackass and Bad Grandpa, comes a part-prank, part-hidden-camera, and part-road trip comedy about two best friends who embark on a madcap cross-country journey, during which several outrageous scenes were secretly filmed with real-life people who had real-life reactions. Bad Trip is directed by Japanese-American filmmaker Kitao Sakurai, director of the film Aardvark previously, as well as work on "The Eric Andre Show" and a number of other short films. The screenplay is written by Jeff Tremaine (Bad Grandpa, "Jackass", "Ridiculousness"), with additional work by Kathryn Borel and Jenna Park. Orion will release Bad Trip in theaters everywhere starting April 17th, 2020 coming up this spring. Anyone still want to see this?