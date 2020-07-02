Second Trailer for Action Movie 'The Old Guard' with Charlize Theron

"Just because we keep living doesn't mean we stop earning." Netflix has debuted a second official trailer for The Old Guard, an epic action fantasy movie from director Gina Prince-Bythewood, based on the graphic novel series of the same name by Greg Rucka. The first trailer arrived a few months back, this new one is a reminder that this movie launches on Netflix soon. A covert team of immortal mercenaries are suddenly exposed and must now fight to keep their identity a secret as an unexpected new member is discovered. A "gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks." Starring Charlize Theron as "Andy", aka Andromache of Scythia, with KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, plus Matthias Schoenaerts and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Hard to tell from these trailers if this is going to be any good, but I'm hopeful. Maybe it'll have some slick action at least.

Here's the second official trailer for Gina Prince-Bythewood's The Old Guard, from Netflix's YouTube:

You can still watch the first trailer for Prince-Bythewood's The Old Guard here, to see the original reveal.

Forever is harder than it looks. Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate & monetize their power by any means necessary. The Old Guard is directed by American filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood, director of the films Love & Basketball, The Secret Life of Bees, and Beyond the Lights previously. The screenplay is written by Greg Rucka; adapted from the acclaimed graphic novel series by Greg Rucka, illustrated by Leandro Fernandez. Netflix will debut The Old Guard streaming exclusively starting on July 10th this summer. Want to watch?