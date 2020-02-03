Second Trailer for Basketball Drama 'The Way Back' with Ben Affleck

"We have to trust each other." "We have to have faith." Warner Bros has released a second trailer for The Way Back, the latest film from director Gavin O'Connor (director of Miracle, Warrior, The Accountant). Not to be confused with a different film titled The Way Back from 2010, about prisoners escaping across Asia. This sports drama is about a former high school basketball phenom named Jack, now struggling with alcoholism and a tragic loss, who is offered a coaching job at his alma mater. As the team starts to win, he may have a reason to confront his old demons. But will it be enough to set him on the road to redemption? Ben Affleck stars as Jack, and he's also joined by Al Madrigal, Michaela Watkins, Janina Gavankar, Glynn Turman, Da'Vinchi, and T.K. Carter. This looks like just the right role for Affleck, who seems to be struggling a bit in his own life, allowing him to put all his emotions into this particular character. Enjoy.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Gavin O'Connor's The Way Back, direct from YouTube:

Jack Cunningham (Ben Affleck) once had a life filled with promise. In high school, he was a basketball phenom with a full university scholarship, when suddenly, for reasons unknown, he walked away from the game, forfeiting his future. Now years later, Jack is spiraling down, triggered by an unspeakable loss, and drowning in the alcoholism that cost him his marriage and any hope for a better life. When he is asked to coach basketball at his alma mater, which has fallen far since his glory days, he reluctantly accepts, surprising no one more than himself. As the boys start to come together as a team and win, Jack may have finally found a reason to confront the demons that have derailed him. But will it be enough to fill the void, heal the deep wounds of his past, and set him on the road to redemption? The Way Back is directed by American filmmaker Gavin O'Connor, of the films Comfortably Numb, Tumbleweeds, Miracle, Pride and Glory, Warrior, Jane Got a Gun, and The Accountant previously. The screenplay is by Brad Ingelsby and Gavin O'Connor. Produced by Ben Affleck, Mark Ciardi, Gordon Gray, Ravi D. Mehta, Gavin O'Connor, and Jennifer Todd. Warner Bros will release The Way Back in theaters everywhere starting March 6th, 2020.