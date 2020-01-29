Second Trailer for Blumhouse's Sinister 'Fantasy Island' Horror Movie

"The island is twisting our fantasies!" Sony has unveiled the second trailer for the freaky new Fantasy Island movie, based on the classic 70s TV show of the same name. This update is actually a horror movie produced by Jason Blum's iconic Blumhouse. Michael Peña stars Mr. Roarke, who invites guests to his exclusive island resort to fulfill their fantasies - they can only choose one. But they may never come home from this vacation when their fantasies start to turn into nightmares. The main cast includes Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday, Jimmy O. Yang, Ryan Hansen, Kim Coates, and Michael Rooker. The first trailer was pretty solid, this one is just a bit better, but I'm still not sure if this going to be any good in the end. It still seems a bit too campy and obvious, but perhaps there's some good twists. Check this out.

Here's the second & final trailer (+ poster) for Jeff Wadlow's Fantasy Island, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Wadlow's Fantasy Island here, to catch more footage.

The enigmatic Mr. Roarke (Michael Peña) makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island's mystery in order to escape with their lives. Fantasy Island is directed by American filmmaker Jeff Wadlow, of the films Cry Wolf, Never Back Down, Kick-Ass 2, True Memoirs of an International Assassin, and Truth or Dare previously. The screenplay is written by Jillian Jacobs, Christopher Roach, and Jeff Wadlow. It's based on the classic 1970s TV show of the same name created by Gene Levitt. Produced by Jason Blum and Marc Toberoff. Sony Pictures will release Wadlow's Fantasy Island in theaters everywhere starting February 14th, 2020, on Valentine's Day weekend, next month. Planning to see this in theaters?