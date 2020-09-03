Second Trailer for Cary Fukunaga's New Bond Movie 'No Time to Die'

"You can imagine why I've come back to play." Universal & MGM have released the second official trailer for No Time to Die, the 25th Bond movie and the fifth movie starring Daniel Craig as Agent 007. The first trailer debuted last year (if you can believe it) because this was originaly supposed to open in March, but Eon delayed it until November. So far they're sticking with that new release date. When No Time to Die begins, Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new tech. The cast includes Jeffrey Wright as Felix, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q; plus Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Rory Kinnear, and David Dencik. Yes this looks so awesome! I can't wait! So much incredible footage in this - I'm still confident they landed a very inspired choice getting Fukunaga for this final Daniel Craig film.

Here's the second trailer (+ new poster) for Cary Fukunaga's No Time to Die, direct from 007's YouTube:

You can still watch the first full trailer for Fukunaga's No Time to Die here, and the Super Bowl spot here.

Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. No Time to Die is directed by American filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga, director of the films Sin Nombre, Jane Eyre, and Beasts of No Nation previously, plus the TV shows "True Detective" and "Maniac". The screenplay is written by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, and Scott Z. Burns, and Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Based on Ian Fleming's books and characters. Produced by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson of Eon Productions. MGM/Universal will release 007's No Time to Die in US theaters starting November 20th this fall (in Europe on November 12th). Still looking good?