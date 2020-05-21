Second Trailer for Christopher Nolan's Quantum Sci-Fi Movie 'Tenet'

"This is where our worlds collide." Strap in!! Warner Bros has surprisingly revealed a second official trailer for Christopher Nolan's new movie Tenet, originally streamed live in Fortnite the video game. The trailer also boldly states "to theaters" - they really want this to be the epic movie to bring people back to cinemas. Tenet is described as a sci-fi action movie on a global scale, involving time travel and the world of espionage. The making of book describes it as "Christopher Nolan's Quantum Cold War". John David Washington stars, with an amazing ensemble cast including Robert Pattinson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Clémence Poésy, Dimple Kapadia, Yuri Kolokolnikov, and of course Michael Caine. This looks so spectacular and glorious, and rather mind-blowing! I cannot wait to watch. So excited! One MASSIVE trailer with a lot packed in. This movie is going to be big, an event to experience.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Christopher Nolan's Tenet, direct from WB's YouTube:

You can still watch the exciting first trailer for Nolan's Tenet here, for the original first look reveal again.

For more info and updates on Nolan's Tenet, follow @TENETFilm or @wbpictures. Visit the official website.

No plot synopsis has been revealed yet. The project is described as an action movie epic revolving around the world of international espionage. Tenet is the latest movie directed by visionary British filmmaker Christopher Nolan, director of the movies Following, Memento, Insomnia, Batman Begins, The Prestige, The Dark Knight, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar, and Dunkirk previously. The screenplay is also written by Christopher Nolan (himself). Produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan. Featuring cinematography by Hoyte Van Hoytema, and music by Ludwig Göransson. Warner Bros will release Nolan's Tenet in theaters everywhere starting on July 17th later this summer. How awesome does this movie look?