Second Trailer for Controversial 'The Hunt' Now Opening This March

"We have an opportunity here, to teach these people…" It's back! Universal has debuted a second official trailer for The Hunt, which was set to open last fall until it was pulled from the schedule out of fears that it would offend or upset too many people. These various complaints & criticisms have been turned into quotes they've slapped on the poster! Which you can view below. This "Most Dangerous Game"-inspired thriller is the latest by clever filmmaker Craig Zobel (of Compliance, Z for Zachariah). Apparently there's a manor where "elites" go to hunt other humans for sport. However, one of the hunted this time seems to know the game better than the hunters, and starts to fight back. Betty Gilpin stars as Crystal, with an ensemble cast also including Ike Barinholtz, Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley, Glenn Howerton, Amy Madigan, Macon Blair, Steve Coulter, Ethan Suplee, and Hilary Swank. This is some crazy, bold marketing - glad to see them embrace the controversy and turn it around as a selling point. Give this another look below.

Here's the second trailer (+ new poster) for Craig Zobel's The Hunt, direct from Universal's YouTube:

Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don't know where they are, or how they got there. They don't know they've been chosen… for a very specific purpose… The Hunt. In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a group of globalist elites gathers for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt humans for sport. But their master plan is about to be derailed because one of the hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin), knows The Hunters' game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off, one by one, as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman (Hilary Swank) at the center of it all. The Hunt is directed by American filmmaker Craig Zobel, director of the films Surfacing, Great World of Sound, Compliance, and Z for Zachariah previously. The screenplay is written by Nick Cuse and Damon Lindelof. Produced by Jason Blum, of Blumhouse, along with Damon Lindelof. Universal will release Zobel's The Hunt in theaters everywhere on March 13th, 2020. Visit the official website. Still ready for it?