Second Trailer for Craig Roberts' 'Eternal Beauty' with Sally Hawkins

"You need to wake up." Bulldog Distribution has released a second official UK trailer for Eternal Beauty, the second feature film directed by actor Craig Roberts (also seen in Submarine, Jane Eyre, Neighbors). Roberts both wrote and directed this film, which stars Sally Hawkins as a woman who is dumped at the altar and spirals into a breakdown. It will open in both the US & UK at the start of October this year. The cast also includes David Thewlis, Alice Lowe, Billie Piper, and Penelope Wilton. This first premiered at the London Film Festival last year, with reviews stating the film "captures cycles of dysfunction with well-judged doses of comedy and a glimmer of hope, making it a memorable tale of exploration." This looks like it's worth a watch for the originality alone, along with Sally Hawkins who is always exceptional in any role.

Here's the second UK trailer (+ new poster) for Craig Roberts' Eternal Beauty, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the main US trailer for Craig Roberts' Eternal Beauty here, to see the first look again.

When Jane (Sally Hawkins) is dumped at the altar she has a breakdown and spirals into a chaotic world, where love (both real and imagined) and family relationships collide with both touching and humorous consequences. Eternal Beauty is both written and directed by Welsh actor / filmmaker Craig Roberts, his second feature film after directing Just Jim previously. Produced by Adrian Bate. This first premiered at the London Film Festival last year, and also played at the Glasgow Film Festival earlier this year. Goldwyn Films will debut Roberts' Eternal Beauty direct-to-VOD starting on October 2nd this fall. Who wants to watch?