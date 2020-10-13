Second Trailer for Disney Inspirational Movie 'Clouds' with Fin Argus

"So, what is it I plan to do with my one wild, and precious, life? It's really simple, actually…" Disney has debuted a second official trailer for the extra cheesy, super sappy, but still wonderfully inspirational movie Clouds, based on a true story and adapted from the book titled "Fly a Little Higher" by Laura Sobiech. Starring Fin Argus as Zach, with Madison Iseman, Sabrina Carpenter, Neve Campbell, Tom Everett Scott, Lil Rel Howery, and Dylan Everett. This is the epitome of a modern day Disney movie - it has a sweet high school romance, an inspirational story about music, and every other live-your-life trope.

Here's the second official trailer for Justin Baldoni's Clouds movie, direct from Disney's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Baldoni's Clouds here, to view a bit more footage.

A teenager is diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer and finds a way to inspire others with the little time he has left. Based on Laura Sobiech's biographical book "Fly a Little Higher" about the life of teenage singer-songwriter Zach Sobiech. Clouds is directed by American actor / speaker / filmmaker Justin Baldoni, of the film Five Feet Apart previously, plus the doc series "My Last Days" on TV. The screenplay is adapted by Kara Holden, from a story by Casey La Scala & Kara Holden & Patrick Kopka; based on the book entitled "Fly a Little Higher" by Laura Sobiech. Produced by Justin Baldoni, Casey La Scala, and Andrew Lazar. Disney will debut Baldoni's Clouds streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting October 16th this fall.