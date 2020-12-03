Second Trailer for Dusty Australian Thriller 'The Dry' with Eric Bana

"People remember what you did…" Roadshow Pictures has released a a full-length Australian trailer (listed as "Trailer 2" following the first look) for a murder mystery thriller titled The Dry, from filmmaker Robert Connolly. A Federal Agent returns to his hometown to face the demons of his past after his childhood friend dies in a gruesome murder-suicide. He begins to suspect this crime along with the death of a young woman, separated by decades, might be connected. What's really going on…? Eric Bana (back home in Australia) stars as Federal Agent Aaron Falk, along with Genevieve O'Reilly, Matt Nable, James Frecheville, Keir O'Donnell, Jeremy Lindsay Taylor, Eddie Baroo, & BeBe Bettencourt. This is set for release starting on January 1st, New Years Day, in Australia (since it's currently summer down there). It's a superb trailer, the eerie music and mystery and emotions mix together in just the right way to get my full attention.

Here's the second Australian trailer (+ poster) for Robert Connolly's The Dry, from Roadshow's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Robert Connolly's The Dry here, to see the first look again.

When Federal Agent Aaron Falk returns to his home town after an absence of over twenty years to attend the funeral of his childhood friend, Luke, who allegedly killed his wife and child before taking his own life – a victim of the madness that has ravaged this community after more than a decade of drought. When Falk reluctantly agrees to stay and investigate the crime, he opens up an old wound – the death of 17- year-old Ellie Deacon. Falk begins to suspect these two crimes, separated by decades, are connected. As he struggles to prove not only Luke's innocence but also his own, Falk finds himself pitted against prejudice towards him and and pent-up rage of a terrified community. The Dry is directed by Australian producer / filmmaker Robert Connolly, director of the films The Bank, Three Dollars, Balibo, Underground: The Julian Assange Story, and Paper Planes previously, as well as a few shorts and TV work. The screenplay is written by Robert Connolly and Harry Cripps, adapted from Jane Harper's novel. Roadshow will debut The Dry in Australian cinemas starting January 1st, 2021, on New Years Day. No US release is set. Intrigued?