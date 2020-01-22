Second Trailer for Isolated Horror Film 'The Lodge' with Riley Keough

"I heard something…" Neon has released the second trailer for the indie horror film The Lodge, which initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival one year ago. This highly anticipated film is the follow-up to Goodnight Mommy, from Austrian filmmakers Severin Fiala & Veronika Franz, and is their first English-language feature. A soon-to-be stepmom is snowed in at a lodge with her fiancé's two children near a remote holiday village. Just as relations begin to thaw between the trio, strange and frightening events take place. The horror film stars Richard Armitage, Alicia Silverstone, Riley Keough, Jaeden Lieberher, and Lia McHugh. This earned some rave reviews, but others say it's a bit too similar to Hereditary. Still worth a watch if you're into unsettling horror, and it's a good winter film about kids trapped in a snowed-in lodge.

Here's the second official trailer for Severin Fiala & Veronika Franz's The Lodge, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first trailer for Fiala & Franz's The Lodge here, to see the original first look again.

A soon-to-be-stepmom is snowed in with her fiance's two children nearby a remote holiday village. Just as relations finally begin to thaw between the trio, strange and frightening occurrences threaten to summon psychological demons from her strict religious childhood. The Lodge is co-directed by Austrian filmmakers Severin Fiala & Veronika Franz, both of the film Goodnight Mommy previously, as well as screenplays and a few other horror projects. The screenplay is written by Sergio Casci, Severin Fiala, Veronika Franz. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Neon will release Fiala & Franz's The Lodge in select US theaters starting on February 7th, 2020 this winter. Follow @thelodgemov for more updates.