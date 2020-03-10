Second Trailer for 'Jungle Cruise' with Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt

"Know this about the jungle: everything that you see wants to kill you. And can." Disney has revealed the second official trailer for the epic Jungle Cruise movie, an "adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle" voyage from director Jaume Collet-Serra (Unknown, Non-Stop, The Shallows, The Commuter). What a trailer! This looks crazy fun. They're definitely trying to turn this into the new Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, taking us all on another exciting adventure with a cast of charismatic characters. And lots of snakes! And vine swinging! And a submarine! And much more. Dwayne Johnson stars as the riverboat captain, with Emily Blunt as an explorer. Also with Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Veronica Falcón, Andy Nyman, and Paul Giamatti. Call me crazy, but I am very excited to watch this. What does everyone think?

Here's the second trailer (+ two posters) for Jaume Collet-Serra's Jungle Cruise, from Disney's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Disney's Jungle Book here, to see the original first look again.

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle expedition movie, starring Dwayne Johnson as the charismatic riverboat captain and Emily Blunt as a determined explorer on her own research mission. Disney's Jungle Cruise movie is directed by Catalonian filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra, director of the films House of Wax, Goal II: Living the Dream, Orphan, Unknown, Non-Stop, Run All Night, The Shallows, and The Commuter previously. The screenplay is written by John Requa & Glenn Ficarra, and Michael Green. Disney will open Collet-Serra's Jungle Cruise movie in theaters everywhere starting on July 24th, 2020 in the middle of this summer season. Still looking good?