Second Trailer for 'La Leyenda Negra' Film from Patricia Vidal Delgado

"You seriously haven't noticed the way she looks at you?" HBO Latino has revealed a new official trailer for an indie drama titled La Leyenda Negra, which first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It's now available to watch streaming on HBO. Made by Portuguese filmmaker Patricia Vidal Delgado, her feature debut, the film received a Special Mention at the Festival Mix Milano this year as well. Set in Compton, a soon-to-be undocumented teenager named Aleteia fights for her right to stay in America while risking her family, her friendships, and her first love. The film stars Monica Betancourt as Aleteia, Kailei Lopez, Irlanda Moreno, Maria Jose Fernandez, Sammy Flores, and Justin Avila. The film's exec producer Julianna Politsky explains: "The leads were actual students from Compton HS drawing from their personal experiences in the Latinx community. [It's] a timely, coming of age piece that supports female-driven, Latinx, LGBTQIA stories, and voices." If you're interested in this story, looks like it's worth a watch.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for Patricia Vidal Delgado's La Leyenda Negra, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Vidal Delgado's La Leyenda Negra here, to see more footage.

The story follows teenager Aleteia (Monica Betancourt), who transfers to a new high school in Compton and struggles to make friends. As an El Salvadorian immigrant who has grown up in the United States, Aleteia has made underground activism her foundation for making her voice heard, but everything is thrown into jeopardy when her temporary protection status is compromised and her future becomes uncertain. She unexpectedly befriends Rosarito (Kailei Lopez), a popular girl who is tired of her vapid clique and drawn to Aleteia's resilience, much to queen bee Monica's annoyance. As the girls grow closer, Aleteia becomes more determined than ever to fight for her right to stay in the home she has always known. La Leyenda Negra (which translates to Black Legend) is both written and directed by Portuguese filmmaker Patricia Vidal Delgado, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously, as well as lots of work as an assistant camera op for years. Produced by Alicia Herder and Marcel Perez. This originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Vidal Delgado's La Leyenda Negra will debut streaming on HBO Max starting December 4th. For more, visit the film's Facebook page.