Second Trailer for Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn Movie 'Birds of Prey'

"Now that I've cut ties with Mr. J, I'm about to learn that a lot of people want me dead." Warner Bros has debuted a second official trailer for Birds of Prey, the Harley Quinn movie dropping in theaters February, following the badass first trailer from last year. The full-on title is still the glorious Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, starring Margot Robbie as the iconic DC Comics villain, reprising her role from Suicide Squad (it's sort of a sequel but without Joker or Batman). She joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord. The full cast also includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Ella Jay Basco, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ewan McGregor, Charlene Amoia, Talon Reid, with Ali Wong. This looks even better than the first trailer! Hot damn! Bring on the glory of Harley Quinn in 2020. I'm all in for this.

Here's the second official trailer (+ new poster) for Cathy Yan's Birds of Prey, direct from WB's YouTube:

You can still watch the first full trailer for WB's Birds of Prey movie here, to see the original first look again.

Harley Quinn has split with the Joker following the events of Suicide Squad. Batman has disappeared, leaving Gotham City unprotected from crime. When a young girl named Cassandra Cain comes across a diamond belonging to crime lord who goes by the name of Black Mask, Harley joins forces with Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to protect her. Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn is directed by Chinese-American filmmaker Cathy Yan, her second film following Dead Pigs previously, and a number of short films. The screenplay is written by Christina Hodson; based on the "Birds of Prey" comics created by Chuck Dixon, Jordan B. Gorfinkel, & Greg Land. Warner Bros will release Yan's Birds of Prey in theaters everywhere starting on February 7th, 2020 in two months. Who's excited?