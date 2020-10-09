Second Trailer for 'Promising Young Woman' Rescheduled for X-Mas

"Can you guess what every woman's worst nightmare is?" Focus Features has debuted a second official trailer for the enigmatic thriller titled Promising Young Woman, the feature directorial debut of "Killing Eve" producer / writer Emerald Fennell. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and was set to open in April. Now it's rescheduled for release on Christmas in theaters lin a few months. Everyone said Cassie was a promising young woman… until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie's life is what it appears to be: she's wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she's living a secret double life by night. Traumatized by a tragic event in her past, she starts seeking vengeance against those who cross her path. Carey Mulligan stars with a cast including Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Adam Brody, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Sam Richardson, Chris Lowell, Molly Shannon, and Clancy Brown. You've heard all about this one, and after waiting for so long for a release, it's finally back on the schedule. So who's excited?

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Fennell's Promising Young Woman here, for more footage.

From visionary director Emerald Fennell ("Killing Eve") comes a delicious new take on revenge. Everyone said Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a promising young woman… until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in her life is what it appears to be: she's wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she's living a secret double life by night. But now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story. Promising Young Woman is both written & directed by English actress-turned-filmmaker Emerald Fennell, making her feature directorial debut after one other short film previously; and writing / producing work on the TV show "Killing Eve". This originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and was initially scheduled for release in April. Focus Features will now release Fennell's Promising Young Woman in select US theaters starting December 25th, on Christmas Day, later this year. Who's been waiting to watch this?